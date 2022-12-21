MLB Rumors: Red Sox Agree To Minor League Deal With Niko Goodrum

Goodrum is a career .226 hitter

The Red Sox continued to add to their infield depth Wednesday morning.

Boston agreed to a minor league deal with switch-hitter utility infielder Niko Goodrum, according to Fansided’s Robert Murray.

The Red Sox added six non-roster invitees to their spring training roster hours after the news was first reported, with Goodrum being among the six.

Goodrum, 30, has played every defensive position save for catcher and pitcher, but has spent a majority of the time at second base and shortstop.

Goodrum last played for the Houston Astros in 2022, but only appeared in 15 games and struggled to find consistency while also dealing with injuries. In 45 plate appearances for Houston, Goodrum struck out 23 times and walked twice. He was released in September after being optioned to the minor leagues in May.

Prior to his time with the Astros, Goodrum spent four seasons with the Detroit Tigers where he amassed a .232 average, .306 OPS, 42 home runs and 151 RBIs.

While Goodrum does have defensive versatility, he has struggled offensively throughout his six Major League Baseball seasons with a career .226 average.

