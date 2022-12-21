Ex-Patriots Assistant Crushes Bill Belichick For Matt Patricia Failure

Michael Lombardi is close with Bill Belichick. The two have known each other for years, dating back to the time they spent together with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s. Later, Lombardi worked on two of Belichick’s New England Patriots coaching staffs, serving as an assistant to the head coach in 2014 and 2015.

It’s always notable, then, when Lombardi, now an NFL analyst, speaks negatively about Belichick or the Patriots on his “GM Shuffle” podcast. And he positively skewered them this week.

After the Patriots’ devastating last-second loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Lombardi took Belichick to task for how ineffective New England’s offense has been this season under the direction of play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.

“There’s going to have to be a really hard self-evaluation, and it’s going to have to start with the head coach because they can’t throw the ball,” Lombardi said, as transcribed by MassLive.com. “Let’s just put it out there — they can’t throw the football. This whole Matt Patricia-Joe Judge, it’s not working. We’re in Week 16. You want to say ‘Mac Jones sucks,’ but you watched him last year with Josh McDaniels. He didn’t suck. So, you decide.

“They can’t throw the ball. They have no passing game. They just run plays. I’ve been saying this for how long? It’s bad and it?s not working. It’s just not working.”

Jones had arguably the worst game of his NFL career on Sunday, completing 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards against a terrible Raiders pass defense. He’s regressed sharply since Patricia and Judge took over, with only Baker Mayfield posting a worse QBR through 15 weeks and only four QB’s posting lower passer ratings.

This applies to the Patriots’ offense as a whole, as well. They fielded a borderline top-10 unit in McDaniels’ final year as coordinator but rank among the league’s worst in most categories this season, including third-down offense (29th) and red-zone offense (32nd). New England enters Saturday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals ranked 25th in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA (down from ninth in 2021) and 24th in expected points added per play (down from 10th).