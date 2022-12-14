NFL Rumors: Raiders Pass-Catchers Step Closer To Facing Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are one step closer to gaining offensive reinforcements with a Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots approaching.

The Raiders have designated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Waller has not played since Oct. 10 as he’s dealt with a hamstring injury while Renfrow has been on injured reserve since Nov. 10 after dealing with a concussion and oblique injury.

The Raiders’ decision to designate both to return does not necessarily mean they will play in Week 15, though it does put the wheels in motion. Las Vegas now will have 21 days to elevate both players to the 53-man roster.

It’s worth noting, however, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this week the Raiders could get both players back for their contest against New England. The outlet reported how the Raiders had contemplated bringing both back in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, though a quick turnaround on “Thursday Night Football” prevented Las Vegas from doing so.

The Patriots likely would have a tougher time on defense should either or both take the turf at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Waller has not been overly consistent during the last two seasons, but that is largely due to injury. The 2020 Pro Bowler, who had consecutive 1,100-yard seasons, still would present a difficult challenge for the Patriots should he return to full health. Renfrow, similarly, was not at his best to start the 2022 campaign. Nevertheless, the shifty slot man would give Derek Carr another weapon with both players complementing All-Pro wideout Davante Adams in the passing game.

The Raiders opened as a 1-point favorite, though the Patriots now are viewed as a 1-point road favorite, per consensus data on NESNBets.com live odds page.