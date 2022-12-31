Ohio State Vs. Georgia: Watch College Football Playoff Game Online, On TV

No. 1 Georgia will defend its title Saturday night in the CFP semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record, but the Buckeyes still flash a tough roster that will give Georgia a run for its money.

Can the Bulldogs secure a win and head to the national championship where they look to become the first team to repeat as national champions since Alabama did so in 2011 and 2012.

Or will Ohio State play spoiler? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Ohio State vs. Georgia:

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV ? free trial | WatchESPN