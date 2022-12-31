Ohio State Vs. Georgia: Watch College Football Playoff Game Online, On TV

This is bound to be a great game

by

Just now

No. 1 Georgia will defend its title Saturday night in the CFP semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record, but the Buckeyes still flash a tough roster that will give Georgia a run for its money.

Can the Bulldogs secure a win and head to the national championship where they look to become the first team to repeat as national champions since Alabama did so in 2011 and 2012.

Or will Ohio State play spoiler? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Ohio State vs. Georgia:

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live StreamFuboTV ? free trial | WatchESPN

More:

What Are TCU's Current National Championship Odds?
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY Sports Images
Syndication: USA TODAY
Previous Article

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury

Picked For You

Related