Patriots-Cardinals Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The Patriots and Cardinals are set for a Monday night matchup in the desert.

New England faces a must-win game following consecutive deflating losses. The Patriots offense bottomed out in a Week 13 home loss to the Buffalo Bills and now must keep pace with Arizona’s potent, Kyler Murray-led offense.

However, the 4-8 Cardinals possess one of the worst defenses in the NFL, potentially boding well for New England’s struggling offense. If Mac Jones and the Patriots emerge victorious Monday night, they’ll move back into sole possession of the AFC’s final playoff spot.

Will they get the job done, or will Bill Belichick’s team drop to 6-7? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Cardinals online and on TV:

When: Monday, Dec. 12, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: FuboTV | WatchESPN