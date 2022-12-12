How Patriots Can Replace Multiple Injured Starters Vs. Cardinals

The Patriots enter Monday night’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as 1.5-point road favorites. But to leave State Farm Stadium with a victory, New England will need to overcome injuries to several key players.
At least three usual starters will not play against Arizona after being ruled out with injuries, and another three players are listed as questionable for this must-win primetime tilt.
Here’s a look at how the Patriots can replace each of their injured contributors:
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)
Meyers has been the Patriots’ unquestioned No. 1 receiver this season. He has more than 150 more receiving yards (593) than any other New England player and twice as many catches (50) as any other Pats wideout. The Patriots are 0-2 without Meyers this season, though they did put forth respectable offensive showings when a knee injury sidelined him in Weeks 3 and 4.
Who must step up in his absence? It’s fair to expect another busy evening for running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s posted James White-esque receiving numbers over the last month-and-a-half and leads all Patriots players with 56 catches this season. Defending backs in the passing game has been an issue for the Cardinals, who rank 30th in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ pass defense DVOA against running backs. Arizona also is 30th in DVOA against tight ends, so perhaps we’ll see an uptick in production from Hunter Henry and/or Jonnu Smith, neither of whom has been a consistent receiving threat this season.
As for Meyers’ position mates, the last time quarterback Mac Jones played without him, he peppered DeVante Parker with deep targets. The result was Parker’s best game as a Patriot — a five-catch, 156-yard effort in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Parker also produced when an in-game injury limited Meyers to just a handful of snaps in New England’s Thanksgiving loss in Minnesota (4-80-0), and Nelson Agholor had one of his better performances in that game, too (6-65-1).
We’ll see whether Kendrick Bourne’s public criticism of Matt Patricia’s play-calling causes his role to shrink Monday night. The Patriots also would really benefit from a breakout night by rookie Tyquan Thornton. The second-round draft pick has offered minimal production thus far, averaging just 1.5 catches and less than 15 receiving yards per game over his first eight NFL appearances.
OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)
This will be the third straight DNP for Wynn, who’s struggled all season in his move from left to right tackle. The plan to replace him will depend on the health of two other Patriots linemen.
Trent Brown is listed as questionable with an illness that’s dogged him for the last several weeks. He played through it in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills but clearly was not 100% and subsequently missed two days of practice. Yodny Cajuste also is questionable with calf and back injuries. He did not play against Buffalo but was able to practice in a limited capacity this week. With Marcus Cannon yet to return from injured reserve, Conor McDermott is the only healthy tackle on New England’s roster.
If Brown and Cajuste both are able to go, the Patriots likely will start the former at left tackle and the latter on the right side. If one cannot, McDermott — who signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad three weeks ago — would make his second consecutive start. Moving Mike Onwenu over to tackle from right guard also remains a possibility, but the Patriots would prefer not to do so outside of an emergency situation.
Line play has been a glaring problem for the Patriots’ offense, which has scored just five touchdowns over its last five games. Communication up front will be vital against a Cardinals defense that blitzes more often than almost any other NFL team.
CB Jalen Mills (groin)
The Patriots again will be shorthanded in the secondary against a dangerous passing attack, with starting cornerback Mills ruled out for the second straight week. New England rotated its trio of Joneses — veteran starter Jonathan and rookies Jack and Marcus — at the two outside corner spots against Buffalo, with Marcus Jones also spelling Myles Bryant in the slot.
Jonathan and Jack Jones saw a lot of Stefon Diggs in that game, and neither could corral the Bills’ star receiver, who caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and had another score wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson did even more damage a week earlier, finishing with nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ win over New England.
Next up on the Patriots’ parade of elite opposing wideouts: Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler who’s been terrific since returning from a six-game PED suspension. Hopkins entered Week 14 ranked second in the NFL in catches per game and fifth in receiving yards per game, topping 85 yards in five of his first six games back. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the 30-year-old is “every bit as good as anybody (he’s) ever coached against.”
The Patriots boasted one of the NFL’s pass defenses over the first three months of the season, but they’ve been exposed of late by top-tier talents like Jefferson and Diggs. Hopkins will be another tough challenge, especially with Mills unavailable.
The Cardinals won’t have top tight end Zach Ertz or talented second-year slot receiver Rondale Moore for this game, but they also boast a potent No. 2 in Marquise Brown, who returned last week after missing four games with a foot injury. Brown ranks seventh among qualified pass-catchers in receptions and 10th in yards this season.
Running back Damien Harris (thigh) did not practice this week but did travel to Arizona. He’s listed as questionable, giving him a chance to return to the lineup Monday night. Stevenson has surpassed Harris as the Patriots’ top backfield threat, but Harris has started eight of the nine games he’s played and remains a productive rusher.
More importantly, the Patriots don’t have another viable option when Harris is sidelined. Stevenson played all but one offensive snap last week against Buffalo. Rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong and practice squadder J.J. Taylor have combined for 15 carries for 18 yards this season.