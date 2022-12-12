How Patriots Can Replace Multiple Injured Starters Vs. Cardinals

The Patriots enter Monday night’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as 1.5-point road favorites. But to leave State Farm Stadium with a victory, New England will need to overcome injuries to several key players.

At least three usual starters will not play against Arizona after being ruled out with injuries, and another three players are listed as questionable for this must-win primetime tilt.

Here’s a look at how the Patriots can replace each of their injured contributors:

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

Meyers has been the Patriots’ unquestioned No. 1 receiver this season. He has more than 150 more receiving yards (593) than any other New England player and twice as many catches (50) as any other Pats wideout. The Patriots are 0-2 without Meyers this season, though they did put forth respectable offensive showings when a knee injury sidelined him in Weeks 3 and 4.

Who must step up in his absence? It’s fair to expect another busy evening for running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s posted James White-esque receiving numbers over the last month-and-a-half and leads all Patriots players with 56 catches this season. Defending backs in the passing game has been an issue for the Cardinals, who rank 30th in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ pass defense DVOA against running backs. Arizona also is 30th in DVOA against tight ends, so perhaps we’ll see an uptick in production from Hunter Henry and/or Jonnu Smith, neither of whom has been a consistent receiving threat this season.

As for Meyers’ position mates, the last time quarterback Mac Jones played without him, he peppered DeVante Parker with deep targets. The result was Parker’s best game as a Patriot — a five-catch, 156-yard effort in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Parker also produced when an in-game injury limited Meyers to just a handful of snaps in New England’s Thanksgiving loss in Minnesota (4-80-0), and Nelson Agholor had one of his better performances in that game, too (6-65-1).

We’ll see whether Kendrick Bourne’s public criticism of Matt Patricia’s play-calling causes his role to shrink Monday night. The Patriots also would really benefit from a breakout night by rookie Tyquan Thornton. The second-round draft pick has offered minimal production thus far, averaging just 1.5 catches and less than 15 receiving yards per game over his first eight NFL appearances.