Patriots Downgrade Running Back To Out For Raiders Matchup

The Patriots might need to rely on their rookie running back duo again when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

New England on Saturday ruled out veteran rusher Damien Harris for the Week 15 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the third straight DNP for Harris, who has not played since suffering a thigh injury in the Patriots’ Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Harris was able to practice in a limited capacity this week but evidently was not healthy to play. He joins wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) on Sunday’s inactive list after the Patriots ruled those three starters out Friday.

Top back Rhamondre Stevenson is among six Patriots players listed as questionable for this game. He’s recovering from an ankle injury that knocked him out of last Monday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning Friday in a limited capacity.

Stevenson has emerged as one of the NFL’s best all-around running backs in his second pro season, leading the Patriots in both rushing yards and receptions through 13 games. If he and Harris both cannot go against Las Vegas, 2022 draft picks Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris would have to carry the backfield load for New England.

The two rookies saw minimal action on offense during the Patriots’ first 12 games (five carries for 9 yards between them) but impressed against Arizona after Stevenson’s injury. Harris carried eight times for 26 yards and a touchdown, including hard runs of 9, 9 and 14 yards on New England’s first scoring drive. Strong’s 44-yard gallop down the sideline headlined a five-carry, 70-yard, one-score performance. He also caught both of his targets for 20 yards.

The speedy Strong is a fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State. The stronger, burlier Harris is a sixth-rounder out of South Carolina. The Patriots also have third-year running back J.J. Taylor on their practice squad.