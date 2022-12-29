Patriots Practice Notes: Eight Players Absent As Injuries Mount

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ perilous injury situation is growing worse.

Two more contributors joined New England’s growing list of practice absences, with running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips among those not spotted at Thursday’s session outside Gillette Stadium.

Harris is dealing with a thigh injury that has lingered for the past month. He has not played since Thanksgiving but practiced Wednesday in a limited capacity. Phillips was a full participant Wednesday and was not listed on the Patriots’ first Week 17 injury report, so the reason for his absence was unclear. The versatile safety has played in every game this season.

The Patriots also still were without cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste. They all missed practice for the second consecutive day, putting their availability for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins in serious doubt.

Losing Mills and both Joneses would leave the Patriots seriously shorthanded at corner against Miami’s elite receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The only New England cornerbacks at practice Thursday were Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and practice squadders Quandre Mosely and Tae Hayes.

Wade, who likely would be in line to start opposite Jonathan Jones if the other three can’t go, has played just 18 defensive snaps this season and 29 in his career. Mosely has intriguing size and athleticism but has not played a regular-season NFL snap. Hayes, who just signed Tuesday, played 38 snaps over five appearances for Carolina earlier this season.

The Patriots will practice once more Friday before welcoming the Dolphins to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. New England needs a win to remain alive in the AFC playoff race.