Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Ties Tuukka Rask For Most Wins In Calendar Year

To say Linus Ullmark has been solid this season for the Bruins would be the understatement of the season.

Ullmark leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.90) and save percentage (.938) and picked up his 20th win of the season with a 30-save performance in Boston’s 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

The seventh-year veteran has bailed the Bruins out, kept them in games and has made some near-impossible saves. Ullmark is having a Vezina-like season, and he added to that Wednesday at Prudential Center.

The win over the Devils marked Ullmark’s 20th of the season and his 39th in 2022. According to NHL Public Relations, that ties him with Tuukka Rask — who had 39 in 2013 — for most wins by a Bruins goalie in a calendar year.

At 20-1-1, Ullmark is the NHL’s best goalie. It’s unclear if he’ll be between the pipes Saturday when the Bruins close out 2022 against his former Buffalo Sabres team, but if he is, Ullmark will have a chance to pass Rask and stand alone in wins in a calendar year for a B’s goalie.

The Bruins wrap up 2022 with a 1 p.m. ET puck drop from TD Garden on New Year’s Eve.