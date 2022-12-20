Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Towards Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers

Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon.

As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.

There’s not much more that can be said about either man’s shortcomings on the final play of the game, but a Pro Football Hall of Famer didn’t hold back.

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis appeared on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during the Los Angeles Rams-Green Bay Packers game and was asked by Eli Manning what he saw on the play, first ripping Meyers.

“First of all, I’ve never seen a play like that and that guy — Jakobi Meyers — I don’t even need you in practice next week after that play,” Lewis said, per the ESPN-provided video.

The former Raven continued by laying into Mac Jones and his failure to tackle Chandler Jones on the now-infamous play.

“And then Mac Jones,” Lewis said. “Make the freaking tackle. I mean jeez, what’re you squatting for? Just tackle the man.”