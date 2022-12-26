Stark Stat Shows How Patriots Have Struggled Since Tom Brady’s Departure

The diverging paths of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots since their separation is a well-worn storyline by now.

Since Brady bolted after the 2019 season, he’s won a Super Bowl and directed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to two consecutive NFC playoff berths. The Patriots, meanwhile, are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Much of the onus for the Patriots’ plight rightfully falls on Bill Belichick and the New England coaching staff. But as the quasi-successor to Brady (via Cam Newton), Mac Jones has taken his share of the blame for the state of the Patriots offense.

And the offense indeed is the crux of the problem, as one stat shared Monday by MassLive’s Chris Mason underscored.

Since Tom Brady's departure, the Patriots are 4-24 when their defense allows more than 17 points. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 26, 2022

In an era where scoring is up across the NFL, suffice to say such offensive anemia doesn’t cut it.