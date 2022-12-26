Rob Gronkowski To Make NFL Return In 2023? New Report Leaves Door Open

The smoke surrounding a potential Rob Gronkowski return is billowing.

Might we see some fire in 2023?

Gronkowski recently teased a comeback by tweeting, “I’m kinda bored.” And while that ended up being a marketing stunt, it certainly sparked some discussion, especially with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles later acknowledging he spoke with the tight end around Thanksgiving.

Well, now we have a little more fuel in the form of a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“Turns out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers actually had conversations with Gronk over the course of the past weeks, months, actually going all the way back to training camp, just to see if he was possibly going to unretire and come back to the team,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “What we learned is that it’s not going to be this year. Gronk is not going to come back and play for the Bucs this year. He is retired for now. But certainly, from my understanding, the door is open for 2023.”

The Buccaneers could use Gronkowski right now, as their offense has been stagnant for much of the 2022 season. It doesn’t appear the five-time Pro Bowl selection will be walking through the doors in Tampa Bay anytime soon, but next season? Who knows.

Gronkowski’s decision ultimately could hinge on how Tom Brady approaches his NFL future. The quarterback is set to become a free agent this offseason. And while he could retire or return to Tampa Bay, there’s also a chance he’ll take his talents elsewhere. Maybe Gronk will tag along.