Utah Vs. USC Live Stream: Watch Pac-12 Championship Online, On TV

Utah and USC will battle for the Pac-12 crown at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.

The Trojans come in as the best team in the conference thanks to head coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams. The Utes will have their hands full trying to contain the quarterback and running back Travis Dye, but they have the historical advantage in the matchup.

Utah handed USC its only loss this season on Oct. 15. The reigning Pac-12 champions will play in their fourth title game in five seasons. It will also be a battle between the No. 1 scoring offense in USC and the No. 1 scoring defense in Utah.

The Trojans are 2.5-points favorites, and the total of the game is set at 67, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX