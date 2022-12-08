Why Patriots Are Facing True Make-Or-Break Stretch Vs. Cardinals, Raiders

The New England Patriots are heading west this Sunday. By the time they return, we’ll know whether they’re still legitimate threats in the AFC playoff race or simply playing out the string in a lost season.

At 6-6, the Patriots sit one game back of the third and final AFC wild-card spot with five weeks remaining. Their primary competitors for that last postseason berth are the 7-5 New York Jets, who hold it entering Week 14, and the 6-6 Los Angeles Chargers, who trail the Patriots by a tiebreaker. Barring a late nosedive by the 8-4 Cincinnati Bengals or 8-4 Miami Dolphins, it’s unlikely more than one of the Patriots, Jets and Chargers will be playoff-bound.

It’s difficult to forecast exactly how this final postseason push will shake out, but conservatively speaking, the Patriots would need to win at least three of their five remaining games to have a realistic shot at making the playoffs. That would get them to 9-8, which could be good enough to qualify depending on how strongly the Jets and Chargers close out their respective schedules.

A pair of nine-win teams made the playoffs last season, one in each conference. Winning four of five would put New England at 10-7 and all but guarantee it a spot.

Reaching either of those marks won’t be easy. The Patriots close out their season with games against the Bengals (home), Dolphins (home) and Buffalo Bills (away), all of whom would be in the playoffs if the season ended Thursday. Miami and Buffalo already have beaten New England this season — by 13 and 14 points, respectively — and Cincinnati is red-hot, with the defending conference champions winning each of their last four games and six of their last seven.

Even winning one of those three games will be a challenge for a Patriots team that has struggled against top-tier competition. The Patriots are 2-4 against teams currently holding playoff spots, and both victories came against Zach Wilson, who has since been benched by the Jets.

That makes New England’s upcoming West Coast swing vitally important.