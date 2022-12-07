Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say

Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place.

“Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference.

But why?

What does Belichick like about this unit that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in most metrics and has scored five touchdowns over its last five games? What does he like about the system shakeup that has triggered regressions from every skill-position player not named Rhamondre Stevenson or Jakobi Meyers?

He wouldn’t say.

Asked Wednesday to clarify why he feels good about New England’s struggling offense, Belichick declined to share any positives, saying only that there’s always room for improvement.

“Look, I’m not saying that we can’t improve in every area, because we can so and we’ll continue to try to do that,” he said. “That’s across the board — players, plays, coaches, decisions, etc. We’re always trying to improve all the time. We’ll continue to do that, so that’s where we are. That’s where we have been. That’s probably where we always will be — always trying to do a little bit better and try to find the best ways to be successful.”