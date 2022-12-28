WWE Rumors: Possible Spoilers For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Plans

The road to WrestleMania is soon approaching with the Royal Rumble next month, and there is one match WWE hopes to deliver on in April.

A match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns feels destined to happen in Inglewood, Calif. But it is by no means guaranteed due to the former’s busy schedule and potential concerns movie studios likely have.

WrestlingNews.co reported Monday that The Rock is not locked in for WrestleMania 39, and the back-up plan is for Cody Rhodes to challenge for the Universal Championship. WWE reportedly wants The Rock committed before Royal Rumble on January 28 before setting forth plans for WrestleMania.

The match makes all the sense in the world. Reigns has been part of The Bloodline storyline where he is the “head of the table” of the Anoa’i family. It would only be appropriate if he were to face off against his real-life cousin in The Rock in what promises to be a night to remember as WWE has gone with the tagline, “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” for the premium live event.

But WWE must have a back-up plan, and they reportedly have one, according to WrestlingNews.co. Be warned, there are potential spoilers ahead.

The current plan for the 2023 edition of “The Show of Shows” is for Reigns to take on either Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship on Night 1 on April 1. Reigns also would face Rhodes on Night 2 on April 2.

McIntyre and Rhodes appeared on Raw this week where the former revealed he has been dealing with a minor injury, and the latter expressed his hope to return after recovering from pectoral surgery and pick up where he left off.