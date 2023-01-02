Bill Belichick Salutes Hunter Henry For ‘Game-Winning Play’ Vs. Dolphins

Sunday was not a banner day for the Patriots’ special teams, but a heads-up play in the kicking game iced their season-saving win over the Dolphins.

After Miami scored with 1:04 remaining to cut New England’s lead to 23-21, tight end Hunter Henry pounced on a firmly struck onside kick. The recovery allowed the Patriots to kneel out the clock, preventing the Dolphins from staging a last-gasp comeback bid.

“That was a big play for us,” head coach Bill Belichick said in a Monday morning video conference. “You can’t underestimate that. I’d say that’s a game-winning play right there.”

Belichick said the Patriots practice onside kick recoveries each week, with Henry among the players who “certainly” receives frequent hands-team reps. This particular kick from Miami’s Jason Sanders was challenging, the coach explained, because it was coming at Henry with some velocity, but not enough for him to be confident that it would easily bounce out of bounds.

“Those are the ones where, if you’re the end guy, you’ve got to be careful,” Belichick said. “If you let it go, the outside guy (on the kickoff team) can get it. Even though we’re trying to block him, he’s still out there pretty wide. If you play it and it ricochets, then the ball’s in play, so it’s tough.

“The ball had some speed to it, but it wasn’t kicked hard enough to where you were sure it was just going to go straight out of bounds before anybody would have a chance to get it. He made a real good play.”

Henry also was one of New England’s top offensive performers in the win, catching all five of his targets from quarterback Mac Jones for 52 yards. Those included a 29-yard pickup on arguably Jones’ best throw of the game.