Bruins Notes: Jake DeBrusk’s ‘Whirlwind’ Tenure With Boston Hits High Note

BOSTON — Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk seemed on his way out of Boston last season.

DeBrusk has gone through his ups and downs with the organization, but with the turmoil of a rescinded trade request behind him now, the sixth-year pro is reaching new heights in his career, and it seemed to hit a high point Monday.

DeBrusk delivered a sensational and clutch performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, as he scored twice in the third period to lift the Bruins to a thrilling 2-1 win.

“It’s been a whirlwind to say the least,” DeBrusk said after the victory. “It’s obviously something that’s special for this entire group and myself. This is Fenway Park, Winter Classic and something that you dream of doing, obviously. You dream of scoring in the Winter Classic. … Just lucky enough to get some good bounces. Linus (Ullmark) kept us in it and we had some big kills at the right times. Really feel blessed honestly to be in this position.”

DeBrusk showed plenty of grit to wake up a lifeless Bruins offense in the final frame. After taking a shot from a teammate off his body, which sent DeBrusk down to the ice, he gathered himself, received a pass from Brad Marchand and jammed an attempt on the doorstep past Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith to get the crowd at the ballpark rocking.

DeBrusk, who had a walking boot on his left foot following the win, then potted the game-winning goal with 2:24 remaining when he put home a rebound off a shot from Taylor Hall. The two-goal showing gives the 26-year-old 16 goals through 37 games this season.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery believes DeBrusk has revealed his true self.