Why Did Jake DeBrusk Rescind Trade Request From Bruins This Summer?

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk is happy to remain with the Bruins.

The forward requested a trade out of Boston last November but the Bruins never were able to find a suitor for DeBrusk. They signed him to a two-year extension during the NHL trade deadline and he became an important part to the team down the stretch.

DeBrusk found success on the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and really found his game during the second half of the season. With his success, many wondered if he’d end up changing his mind regarding his trade request.

The 25-year-old said he was unsure what the future held once the Bruins were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but once head coach Bruce Cassidy was relieved of his coaching duties in June, it didn’t take long for reports to come out that DeBrusk indeed rescinded his request.

“I think at the end of the year I said I would talk to my family and kind of think things over. I think the biggest thing, honestly, was the support I got from the guys in this room last year,” DeBrusk said after Tuesday’s captains’ practice. “I think that was one thing where it felt like a lot of stuff was kind of coming my way, for obvious reasons, and the guys in this room really kind of kept it tight and kept it as one.

“That’s something I’ve always loved about this team. I’ve always loved the boys, and also the city and everything else. This is what I know. This is what I’m comfortable with. It wasn’t honestly that hard of a decision to make. And saying that, obviously building off last season. It was one of those things, I talked about it for a little bit and I was leaning that way, and then that’s when it happened I guess.”

Prior to last season Cassidy revealed he and DeBrusk had a good chat with one another about what they needed from each other and seemed to be on the same page. Cassidy never was afraid to call out his players and healthy scratch them when he felt he wasn’t get the performances his players were capable of. But it was a fair question whether Cassidy leaving the Bruins organization had anything to do with DeBrusk wanting to stay.