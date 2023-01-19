Bruins Wrap: Unlikely Pair Scores To Lead Boston Past Islanders

The wins keep coming for the Boston Bruins as they topped the New York Islanders, 4-1, on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.
Boston has now won seven of its last eight games to improve its NHL-best record to 35-5-4 while the Islanders fell to 23-19-4.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Did anyone panic when the Bruins fell down by a goal late in the first period?
Boston has sure left the panic button deep in storage this season as the Bruins have shown countless times there’s no reason to fret an early deficit.
After an underwhelming first period, the Bruins dictated play in the second stanza and regained command of the contest by scoring twice just 3:12 a part to start a string of four unanswered goals. And with a lead heading into the final frame, the best third-period team in hockey put away the Islanders by scoring twice more.
The Bruins just seem to have a knack for doing exactly what they need to do to come out on the winning side , even when things don’t go perfectly.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Charlie McAvoy, who grew up about 30 minutes from where the Islanders play, netted a goal in his homecoming to level the score for the Bruins in the second period. It was only McAvoy’s third tally of the season, and first since Nov. 23. He also registered an assist on Brad Marchand’s third period power-play goal.
— Derek Forbort hadn’t scored in over a month, either, but gave the Bruins the lead just over three minutes after McAvoy when he nudged in a puck on the doorstep. Pavel Zacha and David Krejci assisted on Forbort’s third goal of the season.
— Linus Ullmark stayed rock solid between the pipes as he made 26 saves in the win. He’s now 24-2-1 on the season.
WAGER WATCH
Forbort isn’t known for putting pucks into the the net, so DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of him scoring at anytime at +1200. The defenseman’s hustle cashed that ticket for bettors, though, as a $100 wager would have netted a total payout of $1,300.
UP NEXT
The Bruins stay in New York for one more day as they take on the New York Rangers in the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday night. Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.