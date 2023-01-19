Bruins Wrap: Unlikely Pair Scores To Lead Boston Past Islanders

The wins keep coming for the Boston Bruins as they topped the New York Islanders, 4-1, on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

Boston has now won seven of its last eight games to improve its NHL-best record to 35-5-4 while the Islanders fell to 23-19-4.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Did anyone panic when the Bruins fell down by a goal late in the first period?

Boston has sure left the panic button deep in storage this season as the Bruins have shown countless times there’s no reason to fret an early deficit.

After an underwhelming first period, the Bruins dictated play in the second stanza and regained command of the contest by scoring twice just 3:12 a part to start a string of four unanswered goals. And with a lead heading into the final frame, the best third-period team in hockey put away the Islanders by scoring twice more.

The Bruins just seem to have a knack for doing exactly what they need to do to come out on the winning side , even when things don’t go perfectly.