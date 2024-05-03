Auston Matthews Making ‘Progress’ For Game 7 Vs. Bruins

Auston Matthews has been out of the postseason since Game 5, but there’s still a chance the Bruins could face the Maple Leafs star in Game 7.

Sheldon Keefe hasn’t been forthright about his star players’ status for games; the Toronto head coach gave vague updates about William Nylander’s status for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. For Matthews, the Maple Leafs are holding out hope the 26-year-old returns Saturday.

“There’s been progress,” Keefe told reporters, per the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran. “He skated again here (Friday) but no determination on his availability.”

Matthews played through an illness in Games 3 and 4 before “suffering an injury on an innocuous hit while playing sick,” according to The Athletic.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery has operated under the mindset that Matthews will play, so external factors won’t be an issue for the B’s. What the Bruins do need is improved play from their top stars, and that could be helped by Danton Heinen’s return. The Bruins forward missed Game 6 due to an undisclosed injury and was ruled “day-to-day.”

Montgomery is no stranger to keeping secrets about his lineup, and he and Keefe likely will keep things under wraps as Saturday’s puck drop draws nearer.