Twelve Possible Surprise Entrants For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The road to WrestleMania begins Saturday with the Royal Rumble match.

More eyes will be on the WWE product as fans will get to see which man and woman get elevated to the world title scene by winning the titular match.

The Royal Rumble also is a great time to see the surprise entrants among the 30 superstars competing in the match. Here are 12 people who possibly could appear at the premium live event this Saturday.

Pat McAfee

The podcast host and SmackDown commentator has been absent since he took a temporary leave to be one of the hosts of ESPN’s “College Gameday.” This college football season has concluded, and the Royal Rumble would be the perfect way to bring McAfee back into the WWE fold. There don’t seem to be any commitments he needs to fulfill, so he seemingly is ready to go back to his dual duties with WWE and the “Pat McAfee Show.” However, McAfee simply said he only would be watching the premium live event on his show Wednesday.

Bad Bunny

The rapper has not appeared in WWE since last year’s Royal Rumble, which seemed to signal the end of his short run as a pro wrestler. But he was announced as a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K23 on Monday, so it only would make sense for the company to bring him back to promote that. Bad Bunny also will be performing at the Grammys this year so using WWE as a spotlight before his performance would not be a bad decision.

Logan Paul

The 27-year-old apparently suffered a sprained meniscus and MCL following his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. If this is true, it’s unlikely Paul would want to aggravate his injury so soon. But if the injury was simply an angle to take him off WWE television, then he could come back at the Royal Rumble, and he could use the appearance to help boost his image.

Booker T

The WWE Hall of Famer is a commentator for NXT, and this year’s Royal Rumble will be at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, which is his home state. Booker T hasn’t wrestled in a WWE ring since a SmackDown house show in 2012, but he made an in-ring return last year for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, so he at least has kept himself in in-ring shape.