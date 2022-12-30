Why Robert Williams Isn’t Worried About Starting With Celtics

Robert Williams made his sixth appearance for the Boston Celtics this season on Thursday night. And the veteran big man remained unworried about when he might return to the starting lineup.

While Williams has come off the bench while getting acclimated, the Celtics have also resettled. Their latest win against the Los Angeles Clippers marked their fourth consecutive victory which kept them atop the NBA’s standings with the league’s best record at 26-10.

During the contest, Williams played 21 minutes in which he scored 12 points with six rebounds and a block to register a plus-eight rating.

As he’s made clear since his return, Williams isn’t bothered by his current reserve role. Instead, the Texas A&M product views the team’s overall success as a greater priority.

“If it happens, it happens,” Williams said about starting, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “But we winners over here. We pride ourselves on putting team first. I can impact off the bench. I like being able to see where I need to add energy coming off the bench. But like I said, it’s in the air, I’m gonna rock with these guys regardless.”

Williams, who missed the first 29 games this season as he recovered from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, also offered insight regarding his in-game communication with the Celtics coaching staff in terms of a minutes restriction.

And while content with taking a slow approach before returning as a starter, Williams mentioned he tries to stay on the floor as long as possible.