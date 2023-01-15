Celtics Wrap: Boston Battles Back Vs. Hornets, Win Sixth Straight

Despite enduring an instant setback, the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 122-106, in shorthanded fashion at Spectrum Center on Saturday night.

The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 32-12 and notched a sixth straight win, while the Hornets fell to 11-33 and lost their fourth consecutive contest.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics displayed their ability to adapt and overcome in-game challenges yet again.

Before Boston took the floor in Charlotte, veteran Luke Kornet highlighted the team’s response when tasked with overcoming challenges such as role changes and absences. And that’s exactly what they had to do in order to overcome a subpar Hornets team.

Just four minutes into the game, Derrick White went down with a neck sprain which sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. With Boston already missing Jaylen Brown in back-to-back games, the Celtics found themselves in a familiar spot they’ve encountered plenty of times this season.

Charlotte assembled an early 16-point lead over Boston after White made his way off the floor.