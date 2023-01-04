Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder

The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center.

The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics must have assumed they wouldn’t have to play defense against the Thunder — who were without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this one.

If they did, they were wrong.

Boston played one of its worst defensive halves of the season Tuesday, allowing a young and inexperienced Oklahoma City lineup — consisting of players like Jalen Williams, Jaylen Williams, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Joe — to put together a 57% shooting, 38 paint point and three total turnover first half.

After 24 minutes, the Celtics found themselves down 20 points to a team was made up of players who would have trouble cracking the majority of NBA rosters. After 48 minutes, they had suffered from one of the worst defensive performances in franchise history.