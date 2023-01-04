Marcus Smart Ejected As Celtics Are Blown Out By Thunder

The Boston Celtics were understandably frustrated Tuesday night, as they had circles run around them by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the game essentially over halfway through the third quarter, Marcus Smart took an early trip to the showers.

Smart, who finished the night as a minus-26, was ejected from the matchup after receiving his second technical foul of the night. The 28-year-old was called for the second tech for jawing at officials for what he believed to be a foul that went uncalled. You can watch the ejection below.

Marcus Smart ejected vs. OKC: Here's a look at what happened #BOSvsOKC pic.twitter.com/ZcTaC71bde — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2023

Smart had to be escorted off the court by wing Sam Hauser and interim coach Joe Mazzulla, as he was incensed with the call for a tech.

The Celtics played their worst game in franchise history through three quarters, allowing the Thunder to score 122 points over the first 36 minutes. That clearly wasn’t acceptable for the former Defensive Player of the Year, who seemingly couldn’t stand seeing more.