Celtics Wrap: Nuggets Win, Nikola Jokic Makes Statement In MVP Race

The Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, on Sunday at Ball Arena.

The C’s fell to 26-11 while the Nuggets improved to 24-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It seemed as though neither one of these teams had any interest in playing defense on New Year’s Day. That was a winning formula for the Nuggets, who unlike the Celtics, were able to hit a few open shots to pull away in this one.

Boston put together one of its worst shooting nights of the season Sunday, connecting on just 6-of-26 shots from beyond the arc through three quarters. That afforded Denver an opportunity to score 98 points and open a 13-point lead headed into the final stanza. That just wasn’t surmountable for a team who couldn’t knock down open shots.

The Celtics were able to do just enough with Nikola Jokic off the floor to work down a couple of large Nuggets leads, but as soon as the two-time MVP checked back into the game Denver would go on another run to keep Boston at bay.

That was all before a 40-minute delay caused by a monstrous Robert Williams dunk.