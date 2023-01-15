Dolphins Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoff Game Online, On TV

These rivals split their regular-season series

34 minutes ago

The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will meet for the third time this season Sunday afternoon.

The latest matchup carries significantly more weight than the previous two, though.

Buffalo will welcome Miami to Highmark Stadium for a wild-card matchup between division rivals. The AFC East champions locked up the No. 2 seed by defeating the New England Patriots at home in Week 18, and that loss helped the Dolphins secure the final playoff berth in the conference.

Josh Allen and company are a whopping 14-point favorite over the Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 44.

Here’s all the viewing information for the Dolphins-Bills clash:

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images
