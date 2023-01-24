MLB Executive Claims Ex-Red Sox ‘Destroyed’ Relievers Market

Matt Strahm spent just one season with the Boston Red Sox, however, the southpaw relief pitcher has left quite an impact on the offseason market following his departure.

With multiple options in the left-handed reliever market still available — Zach Britton, Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore — the expectations have reportedly changed, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Apparently, this was a byproduct of the offseason agreement between Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies back in December.

Strahm and the Phillies agreed on a two-year deal worth $15 million, a massive increase from his $3 million salary with the Red Sox and marked his highest annual earnings.

“That deal destroyed the market,” one anonymous MLB executive told Rosenthal.

The market-shifting agreement came courtesy of former Red Sox front office executive Dave Dombrowski, who served as the head honcho for last season’s World Series run in Philadelphia.

Strahm, 31, pitched to a 3.83 ERA with a 4-4 record in 50 appearances and 44 2/3 innings with the Red Sox. He also struck out 52 batters, walked 17 and recorded four saves out of the bullpen. In July, Strahm suffered a wrist injury that sidelined him for over a month.

With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report for Spring Training in the coming weeks, the clock is ticking for the remaining left-handers to land their next deals and get acclimated with their new clubs before the start of the 2023 season.