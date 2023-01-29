NBA Crew Chief Explains Blown Call In Celtics-Lakers Game

BOSTON — It didn’t take long for the NBA to admit what many already knew in the moment in Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

In a postgame pool report, crew chief Eric Lewis said the referees “missed” a foul call on Jayson Tatum when it seemed evident to the naked eye that he whacked LeBron James on the arm during a potential game-winning layup attempt at the end of regulation.

The Lakers, mostly James, lost their composure after the non-call and Patrick Beverley also made a ridiculous on-court plea by trying to show an official a camera with a picture of the play on it. That action got Beverley a technical as the Celtics went on to win in overtime, 125-121, at TD Garden.

Following the game, Lewis explained the blown call on James as well as the technical called on Beverley.

Here is the full transcript of Lewis’ exchange with pool reporter Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

Question: Why was Patrick Beverley assessed a technical foul at the end of regulation?

Lewis: “His actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to a non-call.”