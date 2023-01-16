NFL Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Times For Every Divisional Game

We aren’t even completely through the NFL’s wild-card round, but the schedule for its next postseason round is already set.

Through the first two days of wild-card weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a historic comeback, the New York Giants won their first postseason game in 12 seasons, the Buffalo Bills survived a scare at home and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated a division rival by literal inches.

Those games have set up 3/4 of the field, while Monday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will determine who visits the San Francisco 49ers following their defeat of the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Though we don’t know who will be headed to San Fran, we do know when. Dates and times for the divisional slate are set, so here is the complete schedule for the second round of the NFL playoffs (all times are Eastern).

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs — 4:30 p.m., NBC

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — 8:15 p.m., FOX

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills — 3 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys/Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers — 6:30 p.m., FOX

As of Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Bucs, who still need to punch their ticket to next weekend, are the biggest longshot at 28-1.