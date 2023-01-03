NFL Statement On Bills-Bengals Postponement After Damar Hamlin Collapse

The NFL took borderline unprecedented action Monday night, postponing Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed.

Hamlin collapsed after what looked like a routine play during the first quarter of the highly anticipated “Monday Night Football” matchup between AFC powers. It became clear right away this was not an ordinary football injury, as medical staff rushed onto the field, and an ambulance quickly was brought out to transport Hamlin to a local hospital.

After temporarily suspending the game, the NFL called it a night with no information about a makeup or resumption.

Here’s the league’s statement in full:

(Monday night’s) Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.