NFL Community Rallies Around Bills’ Damar Hamlin After Injury

Hamlin collapsed following a tackle

by

2 hours ago

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a horrifying injury in Buffalo’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, prompting a wave of support from the NFL community.

In the first quarter of the Week 17 matchup, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After getting to his feet, the 24-year-old collapsed to the ground before receiving emergency medical treatment on the field — eventually being transported off via ambulance.

After initially ruling the game would continue, the NFL eventually postponed the remainder of the game to a later date.

As the NFL and football community watched the events unfold, it focused its attention on sending support and love to Hamlin.

As of 10:30 p.m. ET, Hamlin was said to be in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

More NFL:

Damar Hamlin’s Representation Provides Update Following Collapse
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Jamie Germano/USA TODAY Sports Images
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Previous Article

NFL Statement On Bills-Bengals Postponement After Damar Hamlin Collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Next Article

Damar Hamlin Charity Fundraiser Flooded After Scary Collapse

Picked For You

Related