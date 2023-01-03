NFL Community Rallies Around Bills’ Damar Hamlin After Injury

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a horrifying injury in Buffalo’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, prompting a wave of support from the NFL community.

In the first quarter of the Week 17 matchup, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After getting to his feet, the 24-year-old collapsed to the ground before receiving emergency medical treatment on the field — eventually being transported off via ambulance.

After initially ruling the game would continue, the NFL eventually postponed the remainder of the game to a later date.

As the NFL and football community watched the events unfold, it focused its attention on sending support and love to Hamlin.

As of 10:30 p.m. ET, Hamlin was said to be in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.