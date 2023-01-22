Patrick Mahomes Injury: Latest Update On Chiefs Star’s Ankle

Chiefs fans apparently don’t have to worry about Patrick Mahomes’ availability for the AFC Championship Game.

There admittedly wasn’t overwhelming concern about Mahomes’ status for next Sunday, as the Kansas City quarterback was able to finish Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars following a brief exit for medical testing. Still, Arden Key’s roll-up on Mahomes’ ankle at Arrowhead Stadium was pretty nasty and you never know for sure how an injury is going to respond in the days following.

But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the news Mahomes and the Chiefs received Sunday effectively was as good as realistically possible for the 2022 MVP frontrunner and his team.

“MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source,” Schefter tweeted. “‘Nothing more than that,’ said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

“Nothing more than that was meant as in, No other damage aside from the high ankle sprain, which is a significant enough injury on its own.”

The question now is how close to 100% will Mahomes be when the Chiefs fight for a spot in Super Bowl LVII? The five-time Pro Bowl selection will be out there next weekend, but if his playmaking ability is significantly compromised, that could prove to be the difference against the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals, two teams capable of lighting up the scoreboard in a hurry.