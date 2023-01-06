Patriots Have Perfect Attendance At Final Regular-Season Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Every member of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster was present and participating Friday at the team’s final practice of the regular season.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux returned to practice after sitting out Thursday with an illness. The only players absent Friday were linebacker Terez Hall and defensive back Brad Hawkins, who are on the practice squad.

The Patriots are in reasonably good health entering Sunday’s Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills but still have some injury concerns. Eight players were listed as limited participants in Thursday’s practice, including New England’s top four active cornerbacks (Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones) and top two receivers (Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker).

Mills has not played since Week 12 as he recovers from a lingering groin injury. Parker has missed the last three games with a concussion. Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith (also limited Thursday) sat out last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins with concussions.

The Patriots need a win Sunday to guarantee themselves a spot in the AFC playoffs. Lose, and they’d only get in if Miami, Pittsburgh and Tennessee also stumbled.

New England will release its final injury report and game statuses Friday afternoon.