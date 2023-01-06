How NFL Plans To Show Support For Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Week 18

The NFL will continue to show support for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this weekend.
The league on Friday announced a series of activations that will take place in Week 18, with all 32 teams having the option to participate as Hamlin continues to recover from the terrifying injury he suffered Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here are several ways fans might notice support for Hamlin this weekend, per the NFL’s press release:
Pregame moment of support: The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read before the national anthem as a unified show of support for Hamlin, the first responders and medical caregivers.
Pregame shirts: During warmups, all players throughout the league will have the option to wear black Nike T-shirts displaying, “Love for Damar 3.”
Field painting: All clubs (home and away) may outline the “3” in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue.
“3” jersey patches for Buffalo: “3” jersey patches will be worn by the Bills in Week 18.
Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field Monday night at Paycor Stadium after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medics needed to restore Hamlin’s heartbeat, and the Bills-Bengals game was postponed in the first quarter after the 24-year-old was transported to a Cincinnati hospital by ambulance.
Hamlin since has made tremendous progress in his recovery, even addressing his teammates via FaceTime ahead of the Bills’ Week 18 game against the New England Patriots. But he’s still very much on the mend, and the NFL’s plans for this weekend are another example of the amazing support that’s been demonstrated since the scary incident that left Hamlin fighting for his life.
The NFL on Thursday officially canceled the suspended Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals.