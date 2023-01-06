How NFL Plans To Show Support For Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Week 18

The NFL will continue to show support for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this weekend.

The league on Friday announced a series of activations that will take place in Week 18, with all 32 teams having the option to participate as Hamlin continues to recover from the terrifying injury he suffered Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are several ways fans might notice support for Hamlin this weekend, per the NFL’s press release:

Pregame moment of support: The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read before the national anthem as a unified show of support for Hamlin, the first responders and medical caregivers.

Pregame shirts: During warmups, all players throughout the league will have the option to wear black Nike T-shirts displaying, “Love for Damar 3.”

Field painting: All clubs (home and away) may outline the “3” in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue.

“3” jersey patches for Buffalo: “3” jersey patches will be worn by the Bills in Week 18.