Skip Bayless Had Cringeworthy Reaction To Cowboys’ Season-Ending Loss

The Cowboys’ horrendously run last-ditch-effort play at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night was tough to watch.

Even tougher to take in was Skip Bayless’ “theatrics” after Dallas’ 2022 season ended in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Bayless, a diehard Cowboys fan, watched his favorite team come up short once again, this time via a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. An awful game from Dak Prescott is a big reason why Dallas won’t be playing in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, as the quarterback’s two interceptions were huge lifts to a Niners team that collectively didn’t play all that well in its own building.

The “Undisputed” co-host has watched Prescott routinely crumble in big spots since 2016 when he broke onto the scene in Dallas. Sunday’s game evidently was the last straw for Bayless, who tweeted out a video of himself throwing a Prescott jersey in the trash.

“I’m sorry. That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak,” the 71-year-old Bayless captioned the tweet.

Jerry Jones’ reaction to the Cowboys’ season-ending loss surprisingly was far more mild-mannered than Bayless’. Although the longtime team owner labeled the defeat “sickening,” he didn’t bluntly take aim at Prescott or head coach Mike McCarthy, whose job security is not in jeopardy.

Nonetheless, Dallas will watch from home when the 49ers and the Eagles fight for the NFC championship in Philadelphia this weekend.