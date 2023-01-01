Tom Brady Clinches 20th Postseason Berth In Buccaneers Win

As the NFL regular season started to wind down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason hopes looked like they were starting to slip.

With a win over the surging Carolina Panthers in Week 17, any and all worries dissipated.

Brady and company came out on top with a 30-24 victory over Carolina, punching their ticket to the postseason for the third consecutive season. With the opportunity to clinch, the 45-year-old came out and played arguably his best game of the season. Brady completed 34 of 45 pass attempts for a season-high 432 yards and three touchdowns — adding a rare rushing touchdown.

All three of Brady’s touchdowns were caught by Mike Evans, who had 10 catches for 207 yards. Those 207 yards are the most by one of Brady’s targets in his 23-season career.

The 2023 NFL Playoffs will mark the 20th appearance for Brady, who hasn’t missed the postseason since 2008 — when he was injured in the season-opener and started just one game.

The win improved Tampa Bay’s record to 8-8, which is currently the worst among teams locked into the postseason in both the AFC and NFC. The Buccaneers are now locked into the fourth seed, meaning they will likely host the 12-4 Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.