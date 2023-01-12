Was Rafael Devers Concerned Red Sox Wouldn’t Commit Long-Term?

Rafael Devers had a front row seat for the 2020 trade of Mookie Betts and December departure of Xander Bogaerts, two beloved members of the Boston Red Sox organization who reached long-term deals elsewhere.

But Devers never felt as though the club would not commit to him when the time was right.

The time proved right Wednesday as the Red Sox officially signed the two-time MLB All-Star to a 10-year contract extension. Devers, who was considered the organization’s No. 1 priority this offseason, now will be under team control through the 2034 campaign.

“Yeah, I was still confident,” Devers told reporters through a translator Wednesday at Fenway Park, as seen on NESN. “I had a sense everyone here understands the amount of passion and work that I put toward the game, and I felt that alone was enough to give me that confidence it was going to get done.”

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner described Wednesday how owner John Henry, president Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and assistant general manager Eddie Romero flew to the Dominican Republic on Dec. 14 to meet with Devers. At that time, the 26-year-old gained further validation that a contract extension was imminent.

“When they came down to the Dominican Republic, it was a good time. We had great conversation down there,” Devers said. “And my thought process was, they wouldn’t come all the way to Dominican Republic for no reason. So I had a lot of confidence that it was going to happen and (agent Nelson Montes de Oca) reassured me as well that the work was being put in.”

Without a deal, Devers would hit MLB free agency next offseason. He explained he had no interest in the open market and hoped he would come to an agreement with the only organization he’s ever known.