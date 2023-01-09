Why Jakobi Meyers Felt Patriots Offense Was ‘Frustrating’

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense seemed poised to take a step forward entering the 2022 season, as quarterback Mac Jones had made “dramatic” improvements entering his sophomore campaign with a New England skill position group that wasn’t lacking any depth.

Fast-forward some five-plus months later, however, and the Patriots never were able to put it together.

They were inconsistent, poorly coached and statically below average in some of the most important offensive categories — dead last in red zone percentage, fifth-worst third-down conversion rate, 26th in yards and 17th in points scored.

So despite showing sporadic signs of what they could do — 409 yards and no turnovers in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, 302 yards passing in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens — New England was never able to reach its potential.

Patriots leading receiver Jakobi Meyers confirmed that part, specifically, was among the most frustrating from a season where frustrations were plentiful.

“I would say yes,” Meyers said Monday in the Patriots locker room, one day after New England’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I mean, anytime you don’t live up to what you think you can be that is frustrating,” Meyers continued. “But at the same time, we know we still put a lot of good plays on tape and even though we didn’t really get the exactly results we wanted, we’re still proud of what we did put out there and we all tried our hardest at the end of the day. So, proud of that.”