Aaron Judge Willing To Make This Sacrifice For Yankees In 2023

Yankees manager Aaron Boone last week shot down the idea of Aaron Judge playing some first base for New York in 2023.

But perhaps a different position change could be in the cards.

Judge split time between center field and right field last season, and Boone this week left the door open for the reigning American League MVP to see time in left field during spring training.

“I’m open to things like that, especially in the home ballpark,” Boone recently said, per ESPN.com. “So, we’ll see. … We’ll see.

“I would say I’m at least considering it. We’ll just kind of see how that goes. No decision on that yet but it’s something on my board.”

So, how does Judge feel about potentially playing left field, a position he hasn’t manned at any point in his seven-year Major League Baseball career?

Simply put, he’d welcome the challenge.