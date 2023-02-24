Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Questionable vs. Suns by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per the league’s injury report, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder played an overtime battle against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, so we could see some rest coming for Shai on the second leg of a back-to-back. He’s only missed four games this season, so this could be a legitimate injury concern. Check back in a few hours to see if he is available for this outing.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over 54 games this season. If he cannot go, expect Josh Giddey and Isaiah Joe to take over the starting backcourt duties for Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are eight-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, with the total set at 229.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.