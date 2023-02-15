Aaron Judge Position Change? Yankees Manager Addresses Speculation

Don’t bank on seeing Aaron Judge at first base for the New York Yankees this season.

Judge, an outfielder, broke out a first baseman’s glove and temporarily manned the bag Tuesday during a workout at the Yankees’ player development complex, but New York manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday shot down the idea of a position change for the reigning American League MVP.

“We’ve got (DJ LeMahieu) and (Isiah Kiner-Falefa) and those guys over there taking ground balls. We need someone to take the throws over there,” Boone told reporters. “I don’t expect you to see him out there this year. Maybe five years from now, maybe it’s something we’re talking about. I know that story had some legs, but it was much ado about nothing.”

This should come as no surprise, of course, as the Yankees already have a solid first baseman in Anthony Rizzo, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. It still was an interesting sight Tuesday, though, as Judge played first base in high school and obviously has the frame for the position.

Judge, listed at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, is a good defensive outfielder, with ample experience in both center field and right field. But it’s reasonable to think those skills will diminish as Judge progresses through his new nine-year, $360 million deal, in which case an eventual transition to first base can’t be ruled out.

For now, we can safely pencil Judge into the outfield — and only the outfield (or designated hitter) — where he’s held his own while also cementing himself as arguably the most feared slugger in Major League Baseball. Rizzo’s job is secure. And LeMahieu and Kiner-Falefa are among the next-men-up should something happen to New York’s starting first baseman in 2023.

Down the road, however? Who knows. Judge, who never has played first base in his MLB career, will turn 31 in April.