Bruins’ David Krejci Sports Vicious Black Eye Following Self Sabotage

If it wasn’t clear before, Boston Bruins center David Krejci is indeed hockey tough.

Krejci, just one day after taking his own stick to the eye after colliding with Klim Kostin in a win over the Edmonton Oilers, sported a nasty shiner ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Calgary Flames.

Check it out for yourself:

Krejci's out here playing through it. pic.twitter.com/8hSW8LL8eZ — NESN (@NESN) March 1, 2023

Krejci isn’t the only one playing through some bumps and bruises, as Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are playing through respective face and ankle injuries.

As Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said pregame, they are “flesh wounds.”

It’s been an eventful year for Krejci, who returned to the Bruins after a year-long absence, celebrated his 1,000th career game and had his face rearranged by his own stick.