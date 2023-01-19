David Krejci Moments: Center Returns To Bruins After Year In Czech Republic

David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: returning to the Bruins after spending a year in Czech Republic.

David Krejci shocked the Bruins world when he announced he would be returning to his native Czech Republic ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season.

He was a staple on Boston’s second line, an assist machine and played his best hockey when it came time for the playoffs. Krejci was respected among his peers and the void he left behind stretched far beyond the ice.

Krejci was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft and debuted with the organization in 2007. He went on to lead the playoffs in points in 2011 and 2013 — the former being the year he won his first Stanley Cup.

The 2021-22 Bruins struggled mightily without their alternate captain in the lineup. They did not have a clear-cut second-line center to fill the hole Krejci left behind. Charlie Coyle gave it a shot for a while, but he thrived as the third-line center. Erik Haula also saw time at center and filled in nicely at times, but, much like Coyle, he was better suited for the bottom six.

Boston finished the 2021-22 year going 51-26-5.

After Boston was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, and with Krejci’s first season in Czech Republic over, rumors immediately started to swirl about whether Krejci would make a return to the only NHL team he ever knew.