Ex-Red Sox Joe Kelly Reflects On 2018 Brawl With Former Yankee

Back in 2018, before the Red Sox seized their ninth World Series title, former Boston reliever Joe Kelly was involved in an all-time brawl against the rival New York Yankees.

And Kelly, now a member of the Chicago White Sox, apparently wasn’t willing to leave it at that.

For those unaware, the bad blood was birthed during a regular season matchup against the Yankees at Fenway Park on April 11. Former infielder Brock Holt was clipped by the cleats of ex-Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin during a force-out at second base in the fifth inning, which sparked the initial bench-clearing confrontation between both sides. No punches, just chatter.

That was until Red Sox skipper Alex Cora called on Kelly to make a relief appearance in the seventh inning. And that’s when Boston and New York wrote another chapter in their historic, but heated, rivalry. Kelly struck Austin with a 98 MPH fastball. Austin slammed his bat, Kelly challenged his approach to the mound, which a heated Austin obliged to, followed by the haymakers. Kelly was handed a six-game suspension, Austin a five.

Rewatch the Beantown brawl here, courtesy of MLB:

Now, nearly five years later and the 34-year-old revealed a mini-sequel from the past, which revisited that unforgettable night.

“My agents were in the car. We were driving through Times Square (in New York) and they’re joking around and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Tyler Austin. Do you want me to unlock the door for you?”” Kelly told MLB Network’s Chris Rose. “And the only thing I heard was Tyler Austin. I didn’t know they were like joking around. And I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ I just instantly locked and I started like crawling.”