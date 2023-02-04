Bruins’ David Pastrnak Seals Atlantic All-Star Win With Slick Goals

It’s only right that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game has some Boston Bruins flair.

Entering the break with an NHL-best record of 39-7-5, the Bruins had three representatives in the event — head coach Jim Montgomery, goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward David Pastrnak.

While Pastrnak stole the show during the Skills Challenge on Friday night, Montgomery and Ullmark made their presence fairly quickly during the game itself. The B’s bench boss decided to pull the chain of some of his players, while Ullmark put together one of the best fits of the season.

Naturally, Pastrnak wasn’t to be outdone. He made sure to grab the spotlight for himself, scoring the game-sealing goal to send the Atlantic Division to the championship game.

Not even a stick toss can stop him. ? pic.twitter.com/FmCeQrUQEw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2023

Pastrnak’s goal extended the Atlantic lead to 10-6, putting the finishing touches on a win over Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Johnny Gaudreau and the Metropolitan Division. The victory set up a championship-round matchup against the Central Division.

The Atlantic would go on to take home a 7-5 victory in the championship round, giving Pastrnak (two goals, one assist), Ullmark (10 saves on 13 shots) and Montgomery another pair of victories.