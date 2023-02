The Boston Bruins kept pushing, going 0-21 on the power play until they broke through with the first goal of the night 20 minutes into play.

The Black and Gold follow up their comeback win over the Dallas Stars with an exciting 5-0 shutout victory over the Nashville Predators to close out a two-game road trip.

The Bruins are 41-8-5 as they head home to face the New York Islanders on Saturday.

