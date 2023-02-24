Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Swaps Jersey With ‘Little Bro’ Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith played just his second career game against his former team, the Boston Celtics, on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
And the Vanderbilt product shared a sentimental moment alongside former Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown following Boston’s 142-138 overtime win. Nesmith, who was traded in part for Malcolm Brogdon this past offseason, is in the midst of his debut campaign with the Pacers. And after his career-best 42nd start with Indiana, the 23-year-old traded his jersey for Brown’s.
Brown explained how proud he’s been while watching Nesmith’s growth from afar.
“That was my little bro,” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “That was my workout partner. We used to work out together so I would like to see him do well here and continue to do well. He’s been playing great, playing hard and that’s my guy.”
Watch Brown and Nesmith swap game-used memorabilia here:
Through 54 games thus far, Nesmith has assembled the best year of his young NBA career. He’s averaged 9.8 points with 3.7 rebounds while knocking down 35.2% of his 3-point attempts — all career highs. He’s also played 24.7 minutes on the floor, which is over double his 11-minute average last season with the Celtics through three starts.
Against the Celtics, Nesmith scored nine points with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Brown had his highest-scoring performance of February and notched a double-double in the process, scoring 30 points with 11 rebounds on 45.8% shooting on 24 attempts from the field.
The Celtics, who improved their league-best 43-17 record with the win, will meet for a third and final time against the Pacers on March 24 at TD Garden.