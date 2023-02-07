NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Shut Down’ Several Derrick White Inquiries

The Boston Celtics might have an overflow of depth at the guard position, but that doesn’t mean they’re trying to deal anyone away.

Derrick White, who has highlighted that valuable depth, is garnering trade interest from a handful of organizations before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog. Smith revealed the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks (before the Kyrie Irving trade), Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets were among teams that contacted the Celtics about White.

However, the C’s remain unwilling to part ways with the 28-year-old.

The Celtics acquired White from the San Antonio Spurs before the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a 2022 first-round pick. Smith hinted that in order to pry away White from Boston, it will likely require a price nobody is expected meet.

“Rival teams have called Boston about Derrick White only to be shut down,” Smith wrote. “One team said, ‘We thought with all their guard depth, that White might be available. He’s not untouchable, but they would need more than what they gave up to get him.'”

Smith added: “Another source said, ‘White has a ton of value, because he can play both guard spots, on-and-off-ball and he can defend most small forwards too. And, for Boston, he fills in for (Marcus) Smart and (Malcolm) Brogdon, who both get hurt a lot. They’ve set a price no one is going to meet.'”

Boston’s reported asking price includes “win-now players,” and at least one first-round pick, according to Smith. It should come as no surprise considering what White has brought to the team this season. White has averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 54 games, while also supplying an elite level of defense.